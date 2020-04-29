Ninety Six has hired former J.L. Mann assistant coach D.J. Davatchi as the team’s new boys basketball coach.
Davatchi has spent the past three years as an assistant coach at J.L. Mann. He takes over for John-Mark Scruggs, who took the Emerald boys basketball coaching position in March. Scruggs will continue to serve as athletic director until his contract ends in July, then B.J. Wertz will take over in the position.
“I’m really excited more than anything,” Davatchi said. “This is something that I feel like I’ve been called to do. It’s something I feel like is my purpose in life, to coach at the high school level. I’m really excited about it and after getting a little taste of it at J.L. Mann, I knew this was what I wanted to do.”
Davatchi got a taste of varsity head coaching for 10 games last season, when J.L. Mann coach Mike Morrison was suspended after an altercation with a Wade Hampton coach.
The stint as interim coach showed Davatchi the challenges of being a head coach.
“It really was a good experience for me,” Davatchi said. “They say you can’t really beat experience. There’s so much more that goes into coaching basketball than Xs and Os. I’ve coached at the ninth grade and JV level, so I know the Xs and Os, but there’s so much more that goes into it. Just being able to understand the financial side of things, budgeting, travel and communication with your athletic director, I gained a lot of experience in a short amount of time.”
Davatchi said his limited experience getting to know those he will work with in Ninety Six has reminded him of his hometown of Wren; he played four years of varsity basketball under Fran Campbell.
When he starts with the Wildcats, Davatchi hopes his energy and ability to build relationships will stand out.
“I’m always going to have energy and I’m big on creating relationships that last longer than just the few years that a player is going to play for me,” Davatchi said. “I have a few guys at J.L. Mann that graduated who I’m still in contact with and guys from Powdersville who I’m still in contact with. And myself, playing in high school under legendary coach Fran Campbell, we still talk to this day. That’s my biggest thing. I want my kids to understand I care about them, whether they’re scoring 20 points a game or 2 points a game.”