NINETY SIX — After a back-and-forth battle for most of the night, Ninety Six finally got he separation it needed from Abbeville in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 36-36 with under four minutes to play, Ninety Six made two free throws and got a crucial and-one basket from senior guard Haylee Hill to take a 40-36 lead.
The Wildcats kept the lead the rest of the way and held on for a 49-43 win to end a three-game losing streak.
“It was a big win, and we needed a win really badly,” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “We’ve been struggling and are finally working our way back to where we were earlier in the season.
Ninety Six has been working its way back to full strength in the past few weeks. The Wildcats had five players out with the flu around Christmas time and are still working some players back into the rotation.
The Wildcats were without starting point guard Gracie Lollis against the Panthers, which moved Hill from the shooting guard position to point.
Hill facilitated the offense and paced the Wildcats with 13 points.
“Haylee isn’t fully comfortable running the point, but she did real well and kept a cool head,” Duckett said. “Sometimes she can panic, but she didn’t do that tonight. She doesn’t really want to play the point, but she did a super job taking care of the ball.”
Abbeville made a late run in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to three points in the final minute.
The Panthers played stifling defense and created plenty of pressure for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert from the free-throw line, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Ninety Six shot 15 of 30 from the free-throw line. Abbeville missed 17 free throws.
“Our girls had great effort, but we just have to work on the little things,” Abbeville coach Darrell Crawford said. “We have to finish on our free throws and layups. We do that, we’ll be all right.”
Abbeville is still searching for its first win of the season under first-year coach Crawford, but it has showed progress in recent region games.
“We’re going to start to turn a corner and start getting wins,” Crawford said.
“I believe in my girls. We just have to keep fighting.”
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 8 10 15 20 — 43
Ninety Six 9 13 11 16 — 49
Scorers — A: Deliyah Tillman 2, Demia Johnson 1, Kariana Lloyd 5, Brittney Linton 17, Jaylyn Howland 6, Shauntavia Starks 4, Maya Smith 4. NS: Haylee Hill 13, Kaniya Griffin 4, Aubrie Middleton 4, Tyra Sullivan 6, Amillion Myers 2, Jada Newson 13, Tori Barr 6.