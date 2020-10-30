Ninety Six continues its road trip tonight with a challenging non-region matchup against undefeated Chesnee.
Chesnee (5-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, went undefeated in Region 2-2A this season. The Eagles won the region championship in the third week of the season with a win against Landrum.
“We know it’ll be a tough task at hand, but I’ve just challenged the kids all week to play a cleaner game, and we’ll see what happens,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We haven’t shown how good we can be yet, and I hope we can finally put it together.”
Ninety Six (2-3) bounced back last week with a blowout win against West-Oak. Senior fullback Michael Cato has filled in nicely at the starting running back position in place of the injured Justyn Gonzalez. Cato rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns against West-Oak.
Quarterback Payne Davis had his best showing of the season for Ninety Six last week, rushing for 117 yards on 13 carries. He was also 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards.
“I thought that win was huge for our team, especially with all of our guys that are out,” Owings said. “Both Cato and Payne have done a great job of stepping up. They technically weren’t even the starters to begin the season.”
Gonzalez, who’s missed the last three games with an ankle sprain, is a game-time decision. In his absence, Ninety Six has also found production from junior Matthew Deal, who started the season at quarterback but has since moved to wide receiver.
“Deal’s been our best receiver,” Owings said. “And knowing that we have a very capable backup quarterback in him really helps us. That group with Payne and Deal and Cato has really helped us grow, but I just hope we can grow a little faster offensively as a team.”
Chesnee’s deep, experienced offensive line spearheads a powerful rushing attack. Quarterback Nyquille O’Fair is heavily involved in the running game, and Bryson Thompson and Camden Burns are an effective one-two punch in the backfield.
Ninety Six has battled through injuries and inconsistent play, but Owings said he’s hopeful the better showing against West-Oak gives his team momentum heading into the game against Chesnee.
“We can’t get back those games we’ve lost this season that I thought we could’ve won,” Owings said. “That’s why the goal (tonight) is to not let one slip away and see if we can give ourselves a chance to pull an upset, something a lot of people probably aren’t giving us a chance to do.”