After three months of his players working out from home, Ninety Six football coach Matthew Owings has been impressed with what he’s seen in his team’s return to the field.
Last week marked the start of Ninety Six’s spring workouts under Phase 1 of the South Carolina High School League guidelines. Owings and his coaching staff have welcomed small groups of players onto the field for training, starting last Tuesday.
“We’re doing what we’ve got to do, and I thought last week went pretty smooth,” Owings said. “For us being off for three months, I was really pleased with last week.”
Along with working out at a distance, the summer heat proved to be another challenge for the Wildcats on Monday. Owings and his staff adjusted some workouts and added more break times.
“As we all know, last week was pretty cool,” Owings said. “The weather helped us out a lot — praise the Lord — but we’ll see how this week goes. Hopefully, more of the same from last week. Still, it’s no different than when we start a season and go through heat acclimation.”
Conditioning has been the main focus during workouts. The team has incorporated weight training and speed and agility exercises into the Phase 1 workouts. The SCHSL’s Phase 1 guidelines stipulate that teams cannot use shared sports equipment, which includes footballs.
Ninety Six has had around 35 players participate in each workout, which is an increase from last year’s numbers when Owings was preparing to enter his first season at the helm.
“My first week here after being hired, we actually didn’t have this many, so I am pleased from that perspective,” Owings said. “We want the numbers to increase more, and I’m sure they will.”
The team has welcomed several newcomers to the roster, which has made it a challenge to build chemistry with players split into staggered groups.
“It’s been hard because you want to connect with everybody, not just one group,” rising senior offensive lineman Jordan Wright said. “At Ninety Six, we love team stuff and love being a family. You’ve just got to adjust, and hopefully later in the season we’ll connect with everybody.”
Team competition in practice will be prohibited during Phase 1. Footballs or sports equipment will not be allowed for the first 10 days of workouts or 14 calendar days.
The SCHSL has yet to release its guidelines for subsequent phases. In the meantime, Owings said the only adjustments he plans to make during Phase 1 is extending the length of workouts over time. Ninety Six plans to practice four times a week.
“After these first four days, I think we’ve got a pretty good regimen and have gotten used to it,” Owings said. “Once we get started throwing the ball around, that’ll be good to get some more football-specific activities.”