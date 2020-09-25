GREENVILLE — Ninety Six struggled offensively and suffered a 35-19 loss to Christ Church in the team’s season opener.
The Wildcats committed six turnovers and allowed the Cavaliers’ defense to score the game’s first two touchdowns. Ninety Six trailed 28-0 at halftime.
“It’s hard to overcome that many turnovers, and our offense just never really picked it up,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “That hole just got deeper and deeper and deeper. We dug a deep hole and couldn’t get out of it.”
Owings said communication issues played a factor in the Wildcats’ first-half offensive woes. He saw improvement in the second half, but said his coaching staff is focused on limiting the miscues.
“We’ve got one way to go and that’s up, as far as execution goes,” Owings said. “As far as execution goes, we’ve got to get crisper. As coaches, that’s on us. We obviously weren’t ready.”
Ninety Six looked sharper offensively in the final quarter. Junior quarterback Matthew Deal scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth, then senior running backs Justyn Gonzalez and Michael Cato added touchdown runs later in the quarter.
“The biggest positive is that at halftime, we challenged them not to quit, and they didn’t,” Owings said. “We showed that we’re tough mentally and physically. As their head coach, I’m super proud of how they finished tonight, but we’ve got a lot to work on.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ninety Six 0 0 0 19 — 19
Christ Church 0 28 7 0 — 35
SECOND QUARTER
CC — Mason Goldsmith fumble return (Max Morgan kick)
CC — Mac Sanders interception return (Morgan kick)
CC — Ryan Johnsen 22 pass (Morgan kick)
CC — Johnsen 4 pass (Morgan kick)
THIRD QUARTER
CC — Johnsen 19 pass (Morgan kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
NS — Matthew Deal 8 run (kick fails)
NS — Justyn Gonzalez 19 run (conversion fails)
NS — Michael Cato 5 run (Tyler Steele kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — NS: Justyn Gonzalez 15-77, Matthew Deal 10-27, Michael Cato 6-10, Payne Davis 3-(-14).
Passing — NS: Deal 5-13-2-81, Davis 4-10-2-27.
Receiving — NS: Kenny Jackson 2-59, Jayvon Williams 4-30, Gonzalez 1-12, Ethan Gardner 2-7.
Records: Ninety Six 0-1 overall, 0-1 Region 1-2A; Christ Church 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1-2A.
Next game: Crescent will travel Friday to Ninety Six