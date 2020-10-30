Ninety Six fell in a shootout, 63-35, to Chesnee Friday night in a non-region game.
Ninety Six quarterback Payne Davis threw 6 for 10 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Davis also added a rushing touchdown. Matthew Deal led the Wildcats in receiving, hauling in four catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.
Justyn Gonzalez had one catch for 38 yards, Michael Cato had one catch for 30 yards, Jayvon Williams had one catch for 17 yards and Ethan Gardner had one catch for nine yards.
Cato spearheaded Ninety Six’s run game, rushing 93 yards on 25 carries. Jeremiah Wells-Martin had 46 yards on three carries, Davis had 15 yards on nine carries and Justyn Gonzalez had one yard on one carry.
Chesnee took the advantage early, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. Chesnee went into halftime leading 35-21.
Ninety Six amassed 391 yards of total offense, but Chesnee racked up 625 yards.
Chesnee running back Camden Burns led the game in rushing with 175 yards on 15 carries. Bryson Thomson had 164 yards on six carries. Quarterback Nyquille O’Fair completed 4 of 4 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.