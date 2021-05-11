All Ninety Six head coach Chad Ellis could do was drop his head.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Wildcats seemed to be out of the inning when a ground ball was sent towards third. Landen Fletcher picked up the ball cleanly, made eye-contact with first baseman Cam Lollis and just as he was about to fire it to first base, the ball slips out of his glove.
It’s a rare and costly error by Fletcher, but it unfortunately exemplifies the type of season Ninety Six is having in 2021, a “tough” one.
“It’s been a tough year, and I told the guys [after the game] that we’ve got to try to be a little bit tougher mentally,” Ellis said. “We are a young team and hopefully that’s going to carry over into next year.”
The Wildcats youth shone the brightest at the plate as the team only mustered five hits in the loss. Despite the lack of hits, Ninety Six was able to get runners on base and move them into scoring position, but inconsistent at-bats coupled with good pitching from the Panthers saw many of those run-producing opportunities squandered as the team left 11 runners on base.
“We’ve had a tough year with the bats,” Ellis said. “We just haven’t swung it real well so hopefully another year of summer ball and getting ready for next season will help us out.”
One of the bright spots in the loss was second baseman Ryder Guthrie. The freshman went 1-for-4 against the Panthers and coupled with Fletcher were able to turn the lineup card over to allow the top of the order to come up to the plate.
On defense, Guthrie was just as solid as he did not record an error in the loss.
“He’s a great kid, he’s got a great personality, always working hard and playing hard,” Ellis said. “He’s come a long way at the beginning of the year he was playing jayvee and he has really helped us defensively a lot and, had competitive with at-bats this year. I’m proud of him.”
The Wildcats will play their final home game of the season Friday when they host Strom Thurmond.