ROCK HILL — Ninety Six pitcher Meghan Kimberling is an eighth-grader playing for a varsity team.
Not just any varsity team. She’s playing for the defending state champion Lady Wildcats.
No one would have faulted Kimberling if she got down on herself after giving up three runs – including a two-run homer – to Legion Collegiate Academy in the first inning of Friday night’s first round of the Class 2A state softball playoffs at Cherry Park.
As Ninety Six coach John Coster says, though, they don’t come tougher than Kimberling, who didn’t allow another run the rest of the game in the Lady Wildcats’ 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Lancers.
“Meghan, being an eighth-grader, that’s awesome,” Coster said. “I’m super proud of her. To carry a team like this as an eighth-grader, that says a lot about her, her character and her mental toughness. She’s straight balling right now. She works hard. If she keeps it up, the sky’s the limit for her.”
Kimberling, backed by stellar defense – including shortstop Gracie Lollis making a couple of nifty grabs – went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out five batters. She said she wasn’t fazed by the rocky start on the mound.
“I just have to trust my defense and know they’ve got my back,” said Kimberling, who was mobbed by teammates after the win. “I knew my catcher, Kylie (Campbell), had my back. She’s always cheering me on. They always hype me up before the innings.”
Ninety Six (19-4) advances to the second round of the playoffs and will travel to Gray Collegiate on Monday. Gray defeated Landrum in another first-round matchup.
Campbell, who is batting .493, led the Lady Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lollis, who nearly homered in the first but was out when Lancer centerfielder Morgan Langley made an acrobatic catch falling over the fence, had two RBIs.
Ninety Six first baseman Tori Barr went 3-for-4 with a double, and centerfielder Gracie Timmerman and designated player Kamryn Ridlehoover each had hits.
Ninety Six took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but, backed in part by Joei Owens’ two-run blast, Legion Collegiate went up 3-1 after the first.
The Lady Wildcats picked up the go-ahead runs in the third and fourth innings, and Kimberling held Lancer batters in check the rest of the way.
Taylor Watson pitched a complete game for the Lancers (17-6), who came into the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak. Watson gave up nine hits and struck out four.
Legion Collegiate, the No. 1 seed in Ninety Six’s half of the Upper State bracket, went 15-0 in region play this season, and Watson came into Friday’s game with a 2.09 ERA, with 122 strikeouts. Kimberling has a 2.9 ERA, with 100 strikeouts before facing the Lancers.
Coster was plenty proud of his team’s defensive effort and grittiness.
“I know we have it in us,” Coster said. “I told them they were mentally tough tonight and mentally focused. I think that’s what won us the game. We worried a