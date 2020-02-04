NINETY SIX — With a potential playoff spot still hanging in the balance, Ninety Six earned a crucial region win Tuesday in its 58-47 victory against Saluda.
The Wildcats have been battling through a recent rough skid. Ninety Six entered the game losers of five of its last six matchups.
Ninety Six coach John-Mark Scruggs saw a rejuvenated Wildcats team right out of the gate. Ninety Six opened the game on a 15-4 run and never relinquished the lead.
“We’ve had a tough season, but our kids looked determined when they came out,” Ninety Six coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We shot the ball with more confidence and played pretty good defense. We looked focused. I hadn’t seen that look from my guys for a while.”
Logan Bruce scored a team-high 15 points, with nine coming in the first quarter. Seniors Josh Booker and Andy Threlkeld both reached double-digits and paced Ninety Six’s offense for most of the game. Booker scored 14 and Threlkeld followed with 13.
Threlkeld helped the Wildcats pull away in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his points in the final eight minutes. Booker threw down a one-handed dunk with four minutes left to give Ninety Six a commanding 15-point advantage.
“Andy played much better for us, and Booker stayed out of foul trouble, which we need with a small bench,” Scruggs said. “But Andy was a huge difference for us tonight. He played a lot more like he’s capable of.”
Ninety Six improved to 2-5 in the region and is tied with Batesburg-Leesville for fifth place. Both teams remain one game behind Silver Bluff for fourth.
“We really needed to win tonight to still have the opportunity to go to the playoffs,” Scruggs said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to play one more playoff game. This senior group has been special to me.”
Saluda suffered a major setback in its pursuit of the region title. The Tigers have now lost two consecutive games and are two games behind Abbeville for the top spot.
Saluda never recovered from Ninety Six’s fast start and struggled to find consistent scoring from its standout players. Dallan Wright and Keenan Brooks led the team in scoring but combined for just 11 points in the first half.
Ninety Six’s double-digit lead for most of the game was too much for Saluda to overcome.
“We can’t come out flat and uninspired,” Saluda coach Andre Lytes said. “We’ve got to be ready to play. We came out flat in both halves and put ourselves in holes.”
Saluda will travel on Friday to play Fox Creek. Both teams are currently tied for the second spot in the region.
Lytes said the team had a “heart-to-heart” talk after the loss to Ninety Six to focus on ending the losing streak and finishing the region schedule strong.
“We’ve had a lot of distractions lately, but I think we are finally focused again,” Lytes said. “We’ve got to take care of business this weekend against Fox Creek. We’ve got to make sure we’re focused on basketball and finish out strong.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 11 8 11 17 — 47
Ninety Six 15 13 12 18 — 58
Scoring — S: Dallan Wright 15, Keenan Brooks 13, Zion Wright 10, Naim Butler 6, Montrevious Baker 2, Jervon Whitt 1. NS: Logan Bruce 15, Josh Booker 14, Andy Threlkeld 13, Jack Waldrop 9, Luke Coster 5, Payne Davis 2.
3-pointers — S: Brooks 2, Dallan Wright 1, Zion Wright 1. NS: Bruce 1, Waldrop 1.
Records: Saluda 7-10 overall, 4-3 Region 2-2A; Ninety Six 8-9 overall, 2-5 Region 2-2A.
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saluda at Fox Creek; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville