NINETY SIX — Ninety Six senior Bryson Metts, a pitcher for the Wildcats, signed Tuesday to join Montreat College’s baseball program.
“It’s a big accomplishment and I’m looking forward to the next step,” Metts said. “(Montreat) felt like home, felt like family. It feels like the right place for me.”
Metts became a top pitcher for Ninety Six and was expected to take on a larger role in 2020 after starters Matthew Murphy and Tyler Bryan graduated last year.
Metts pitched about 12 innings this year before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were hoping to get him a lot of innings this year, and it just didn’t work out too good,” Ninety Six baseball coach Chad Ellis said. “But I’m excited about the future he’s got and the development he can make at the next level.”
After mostly seeing time as a reliever in past seasons, Metts said he was excited for the opportunity to see an increased workload. Although his senior year ended abruptly, he said he’s grateful for the chance to pitch at the North Carolina college.
“It’s been kind of rough not having the season, but I’m just happy to have an opportunity to play at the next level,” Metts said. “The (Ninety Six) coaches gave me a key role and a big opportunity. I’m thankful for them to help me along the way to get here.”