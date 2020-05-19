Weeks after getting his senior season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ninety Six baseball player Andrew Gossett made official his opportunity to continue playing baseball.
Gossett signed Tuesday to play baseball at Francis Marion.
“It’s exciting to get to go into a new chapter and go somewhere new, meet new people on a new team,” Gossett said. “It’s going to be fun, I think.”
Gossett has been a four-year starter at second base for the Wildcats. He had a .268 career batting average and a career fielding percentage of .888.
Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said he thinks Gossett has what it takes to become a similar type of player in college.
“I’m very proud of him,” Ellis said. “Very good athlete and as he’s going to Francis Marion, he’s going to have to work hard. I’m sure he can learn that real quick at that level and I’m sure he can take that and run with it.”
Gossett’s uncle went to Francis Marion and recommended he check the school out.
Gossett and Francis Marion’s coach arranged a visit to some games this season, but the schedule was wiped out when spring South Carolina high school sports were suspended, then canceled.
“They (Francis Marion) were going to come watch a couple games that we were going to play toward the end of the season,” Gossett said. “Unfortunately, we only got to play about two or three games. So we sent him film, he had to watch it from there and that was the only way.”
Gossett said he will miss the community of Ninety Six and its support of the baseball team.
“The fans, the players, the people around here, everyone is great,” Gossett said. “I love them.”