NINETY SIX — Ninety Six senior Logan Bruce, a standout four-year starter in the Wildcats’ infield, signed Tuesday to play baseball at Lander.
“It means a lot, especially coming from a small school like Ninety Six,” Bruce said. “Just trying to get my name out there.”
Bruce played shortstop and pitched for the Wildcats. He’s been a key bat in the lineup and helped Ninety Six make the playoffs the last three seasons, including a run to the Upper State championship game in 2018.
“Logan has been there since he was a freshman, and he’s played every year,” Ninety Six baseball coach Chad Ellis said. “He’s really been an integral part of what we’ve done. I hate to see him go, but I’m glad he’s going somewhere local so I can watch him.”
Bruce said Lander felt like a strong fit for him because of the opportunity to play for coach Jason Burke, who will be entering his fifth season at the helm in 2021.
There are four Lakelands players in Lander’s 2021 recruiting class. Along with Bruce, Emerald’s Sean Adams and Chase Prochaska and Abbeville’s Matthew Ellis will join the program next season.
“I’ve heard (Burke’s) a player’s coach, he gets to know the players really well,” Bruce said. “I feel like that will be a fun experience.”
Bruce was expected to be the top bat in Ninety Six’s lineup this season. He had a .272 batting average last season and an on-base percentage of .375.
Bruce looked to build off those numbers and help lead the Wildcats to their third consecutive region title before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought being out of school would be nice, but it’s really not,” Bruce said. “I’d rather be in playing baseball with the boys, but nothing you can do about it. You just can’t take anything for granted. But I’m ready for baseball next year.”