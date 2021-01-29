The Ninety Six Wildcat Anglers fishing club had one high school team and one one middle school team finish in the top 10 Saturday at a tournament on Lake Greenwood. It was the fifth tournament of the season on the SC Bass Youth Tournament Trail, with 94 boats and 183 anglers competing.
Ninety Six’s Ryder Guthrie and Hampton Ashley finished ninth overall in the high school division, with a 2-fish limit for 5.44 pounds. Guthrie and Ashley stand ninth in the season points chase. Will Allen and Camden Rhodes finished fourth overall in the middle school division.
Two other Ninety Six teams finished top 20 in the tournament. The after-tournament meal was provided by Derick’s Cafe or Ninety Six and the Ninety Six athletics booster club.