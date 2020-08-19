Practices once again have some semblance of normalcy for Ninety Six's football team.
Monday was the first day that offseason workouts could include helmets under Phase 1.5 of the South Carolina High School League's guidelines.
Adding helmets to workouts was an important step forward for Ninety Six, which had to shut down practices for more than two weeks last month because of a school staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The Wildcats resumed workouts Aug. 3, but got a late start on incorporating footballs into workouts because of the shutdown. In the last two weeks, however, Ninety Six has progressed in its practices.
"It's definitely exciting," Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. "It's been frustrating to sit back and see what we can do, but this is a step in the right direction when you can get the ball out. It's a little bit of a blessing because now we at least have a ball, and now we have helmets. It's starting to feel a little bit more real again."
Owings said the return to something closer to normal was a benefit for the players as well. Ninety Six averaged about 20 players per practice during the middle of the summer, but is back up to about 35 players per practice as Greenwood School District 52 plans to reopen schools Monday.
"The kids got excited when we got the ball out, and the coaches get excited too after the monotony of doing the same stuff with conditioning and agility drills," Owings said. "We're still missing a handful of guys that we're planning on having as starters this year, but we're hoping they'll get back out once school starts. We've got a lot of young guys working hard, so the future's bright."
Coaches and players are dealing with restrictions mandated by the SCHSL, and are still learning as they go. The league has not yet indicated when it will move past Phase 1.5.
"The challenge with getting the ball and helmet out is realizing this is still uncharted territory," Owings said. "I'm wanting to do this and that, and the staff has to remind each other that we have to follow these same guidelines. We just have to be creative and lean on each other as a staff, which we do anyways. We have to be as creative as possible to get as much done as we can and still follow the guidelines."
Ninety Six is continuing to practice four days per week, but could move to five days as early as next week. Although official, mandatory practices are scheduled to start Sept. 8, further delays are still possible as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"Hopefully, we'll be able to put our full gear on by Sept. 8," Owings said. "We're just waiting for that date to get here, and hopefully nothing changes. This week has been about teaching coverage and different reads. We're progressing and trying to get as much done as we can."