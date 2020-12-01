Abbeville enters Friday’s Class 2A state championship game coming off what Jamie Nickles identified as “our defining moment.”
Last Friday’s win against Gray Collegiate in a clash between the state’s two top dogs brought Abbeville back to the state championship.
Nickles, running back Tyrell Haddon and linebacker Cruz Temple participated Tuesday in the South Carolina High School League’s state championship press conference.
“They really stepped up and I’m proud of them,” Nickles said of the Panthers’ performance in the 28-10 Upper State victory at home against Gray Collegiate.
Nickles goes for his seventh state championship Friday night as the Panthers face Marion. The game will start at 5 p.m. at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Tickets, which are limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, went on sale starting Tuesday. The day’s allotment sold out in minutes.
Addressing the challenge Marion presents, Nickles said Abbeville needs to deal with the Swamp Foxes’ ability to line up in many different offensive sets.
Abbeville’s offense is much different. Haddon, Navi Marshall and Martico Jackson have spearheaded a reliable running game that no team has come close to stopping this season.
Marion arrives to the state championship game with a 7-1 record. The Swamp Foxes’ only loss this season came in Week 2 to Kingstree.
Marion coach Randall State said Abbeville is the example for a successful program in Class 2A.
“About two years ago, we started following them on Twitter and we said we want to mirror what they do,” State said.
Marion’s main offensive force is Qualiek Crawford. Crawford has 940 rushing yards in seven games this season.
State said he’s been working with Crawford to help propel the Swamp Foxes to this point since Crawford was a sophomore.
“I arrived on campus three years ago and saw him as a young sophomore,” State said of Crawford. “Right there I saw him showing abilities that a senior has. I recognized his ability early in his sophomore year and just wanted to push him harder and harder to get us where we are now.”
Abbeville won the state championship each year from 2015 to 2019, and looked poised last season to repeat before Saluda broke the Panthers’ streak.
Temple said the bad memory from last year is motivation to improve.
“Definitely left a horrible taste in our mouth,” Temple said. “We didn’t want to feel like that again, so we’ve been doing all we have to do to be here.”