After losing one of its most talented senior classes in recent memory, the Greenwood High football team returned to the field Thursday looking to fill voids at many positions.
Plenty of spectators filled the stands for the Eagles’ annual spring game, which made its return this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Look at the number of people that are here,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “I congratulate Greenwood for coming back out and supporting us. It almost felt like a real game. I’ve never seen that many people at a spring game.”
The team ran its most important plays, cycled young players in the game and warmed up for the 2021 season.
Both defenses turned in big hits and forced turnovers, and the offenses produced explosive plays in the flexbone.
The black squad defeated the white squad 20-13. Chris Simmons recorded the game’s first touchdown on a rushing score, and Ve Morton scored on a fumble recovery. The team also scored on a long passing play just before halftime.
For the white squad, Daylan Rappley produced both touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.
Rappley, Josiah Jeffery and Kaleb Burton saw the majority of snaps at quarterback. Greenwood will be tasked with replacing several key skills players, including Jaylin Tolbert, last year’s Joe Anderson Player of the Year.
Liner said he’s grateful to once again have this opportunity to evaluate his players at this early stage of the preseason, even though the team has dealt with low roster numbers to start the spring.
Liner stopped the spring game with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter because the team had just 10 linemen available.
“For us right now, it’s almost impossible to split our team, so that’s why I ended it like I did,” Liner said. “Those guys are just turning around and putting their hand down on the other side, and that wears on you, especially with what we do offensively.”
Greenwood, which lost 30 seniors from last year’s team, will prepare for another rebuild as it welcomes in a large sophomore class. Liner said he expects the team’s numbers to pick up this summer and is looking forward to seeing how his younger players develop.
“We’ve got some extraordinarily talented kids,” Liner said. “I think we’ve got a chance to be really good. We saw a lot of good stuff tonight, and they’ve worked their butts off since the offseason to get better. Our spring practice overall has been really good, and I think everybody was excited to have some normalcy with the game tonight.”