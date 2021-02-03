Greenwood senior Sarah Ellen Johnson set several records in her final year at Greenwood High, and she is taking her talent in the pool to Mars Hill.
Johnson signed during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. She said choosing Mars Hill is a huge weight off her shoulders.
“It’s finally over, and I’m glad that I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Johnson said. “I’m happy with where I am and I’m glad for the decision that I made.”
Johnson is a three-time All-Lakelands swimmer and was named the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in swimming in 2020. She set two school records at the Class 4A state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley.
Mars Hill was a good fit for Johnson, she said, because the school has a nursing program that she looks forward to entering.
“The campus was really beautiful but the main thing was academically it was perfect for me,” Johnson said. “They have a great nursing program.”
Johnson said she will have fond memories of swimming at Greenwood.
“My teammates were amazing and every meet was so much fun,” Johnson said. “I’m really going to miss it.”