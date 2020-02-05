Defensive end Natavious “Joc” Norman is looking to further his education, get his degree and have the best four years of his life at Erskine College.
Norman’s close friends who attend Erskine influenced him to consider playing for head coach Shap Boyd and the Flying Fleet. After visiting Boyd and the other coaches a couple of times, Erskine began to feel like home.
“They fell in love with me, and I fell in love with them,” Norman said.
Norman stands 6-foot-1-inches and weighs 230 pounds. He joins a recently revived Erskine football team, which will begin playing for the first time since 1951 next fall.
Norman has played defensive back and linebacker at Abbeville. He helped the Panthers to three consecutive state championships in his first three years at the school.