Emerald senior guard Lauren Livingston will continue her basketball career at Spartanburg Methodist College.
Livingston signed Wednesday with the Pioneers after committing to the women’s basketball program in November.
“I’ve been planning on going to the next level ever since I started playing,” Livingston said. “It’s special to be able to do that.”
Livingston started at Greenwood High, but transferred to Emerald after her sophomore year. Livingston has seen increased playing time at Emerald and is the Vikings’ top scorer this season.
“It’s just given me more exposure,” Livingston said. “At Greenwood High, I got playing time and everything, but not more than I’m getting here. It’s been good for me.”
Livingston said she’s built a strong relationship with Spartanburg Methodist head coach Heather Macy and is confident the program will help her develop at the next level.
“I really like their coaching staff and the players they have,” Livingston said. “I’m looking forward to joining my future teammates.”
Led by Quadijah Moore, Emerald made a run to the Upper State championship game last season. Livingston is hoping to lead the Vikings on another playoff run this season.