ABBEVILLE — Abbeville linebacker Jhalyn Shuler ended a long recruitment process on Wednesday's National Signing Day by choosing a junior college opportunity.
The 2019 Shrine Bowler signed his Letter of Intent with Fullerton College in Fullerton, California.
"I don’t know what to expect, but I'm pretty sure it's going to be like the exact opposite," Shuler said of the difference between Abbeville and his new destination. "They said they have a family atmosphere and they try to put the player’s needs first. It'll be something to experience."
Early in the high school season, Shuler had offers from Kennesaw State, East Carolina and Connecticut, among many others.
Shuler waited until after the season to weigh those options, but decided to take the junior college route after a few schools pulled offers and a Power 5 offer didn't materialize.
"I just didn’t want to settle for something where I knew I wouldn’t be happy," Shuler said.
Shuler helped Abbeville to three state championships. He said he'll remember coach Jamie Nickles' quirkiness and passion for the game as he moves on.
"It's hard to describe Coach Nick," Shuler said. "You have to be with him to understand. ... He's just a goofball, but he's passionate about what he does. His will to win, pretty much do whatever it takes, do anything. I don’t think there's another coach like him, honestly."