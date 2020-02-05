DUE WEST — When Erskine announced the return of its football program, Jenkins Peeler knew it was another option for his future.
Peeler, who has placekicked for Dixie's football team the past three seasons, is the son of Erskine athletic director Mark Peeler. He signed Wednesday to play football for the Fleet.
"Football changed the way I looked at school," Jenkins said of his time at Dixie. "It gave me a lot more school spirit and I think that'll carry over to Erskine. Football is something I definitely did not think I'd get into. It’s a great atmosphere and there's just something about it."
Mark campaigned for several years for the return of the Fleet's football program, and the Erskine board approved it. Mark hired Shap Boyd as coach and formally announced the team's addition in November 2018.
"As long as I remember, he's been trying to get football back and get that atmosphere into the school," Jenkins said. "Once it finally came back and they voted on it, I could just see he got so much more excited and he had a lot more school spirit. He was happy about it and excited. Everybody around Due West is excited about it."
Though Jenkins comes from a family deeply entrenched in Erskine College and its athletic department, he briefly considered pursuing college basketball or other outlets after college.
A big part of his decision to go to Erskine was gauging Boyd's interest in him from a football standpoint.
"It was mostly just convincing me that he wanted me to play because I was good and not just because my dad was the AD," Jenkins said. "Eventually, I realized that he thinks I could actually help. I'd like to stay home and it just kind of felt right."