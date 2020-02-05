Signing to play at Mesabi Range Community College felt like “a second chance” to defensive tackle Kendorian Howland.
Despite missing two years of playing football, Howland received two offers and felt like playing for Mesabi Range was the best one.
“It was another opportunity to go somewhere,” Howland said.
Howland plans to play two years at Mesabi Range and transfer to a Division 1 school. He is thinking about
transferring to either North Carolina Central or Mississippi Valley State.
Mesabi Range Community College is located in Virginia, Minnesota. Howland will be playing football 1,300 miles away from Abbeville.