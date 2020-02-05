ABBEVILLE — It means everything for defensive back Quadarius Guillebeaux to attend Mississippi Valley State, get a free education and do what he loves.
Guillebeaux signed Wednesday during Abbeville’s National Signing Day ceremony for Mississippi Valley State, a historically black university on the Mississippi Delta.
Guillebeaux is excited to play for Mississippi Valley State because of the program’s family oriented culture, he feels like he “just fits in perfect.”
“That’s what I like about it (Mississippi Valley State), I get to act like myself,” he said.
At Abbeville, Guillebeaux played safety, wide receiver and running back. He won three state championships with the Panthers.
Standing 6-foot, Guillebeaux joins a Mississippi Valley State team that finished 2-9 and 1-6 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. It is the same school that Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice attended.