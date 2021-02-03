Greenwood senior KJ Makins has been one of the most dependable players for the Eagles across four years, shutting down opponents’ passing game with his strong play at cornerback.
On Wednesday, Makins signed to join Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina.
“It’s a stress reliever, but it also puts a chip on my shoulder because I have a job that is not finished just yet,” Makins said. “I got a lot more things ahead of me that’s just getting started. It’s just the beginning.”
Makins is a three-time All-Lakelands player. He had five pass breakups, 24 tackles, four interceptions and two touchdowns in the 2020 season.
Makins will join Emerald graduate Cameron Gordon at Lenoir-Rhyne in the same recruiting class.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said he thinks many of Greenwood’s players this season likely could have reached Division I if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, which will affect college sports for years to come as the NCAA allowed an extra year of eligibility, many players transferred and incoming high school players have been crowded out.
“He was a mid-major offer guy two years ago,” Liner said. “He had App State offering. They’ve done well over the last eight to 10 years. I’ve been to a lot of L-R games. For that size school, they really do it right. They really support football. He’s also going to be an immediate impact player for them.”