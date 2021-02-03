Greenwood senior KJ Scott will remember Wednesday as one of the biggest of his life, and an emotional one.
Scott addressed his classmates and the families of his fellow signees with a speech in which he recapped his experience at Greenwood High, and closed by saying his family held his great-grandfather’s funeral that day.
Then, Scott pulled a garnet and black hat out from under the table and pledged his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He dedicated the important day to his great-grandfather.
“It is really emotional,” Scott said. “He always told me I was going to be real great and i was going to play division I football. I wasn’t able to say any last words to him. He died in the hospital, it was very emotional, but I’m going to make him proud.”
Scott was an All-Lakelands player this past season, logging 50 tackles with eight for loss and nine sacks.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said Scott had several offers from other schools, and some college coaches were even calling him last night asking to persuade Scott their way.
“He had some offers at really good schools, but when Carolina offered him a chance at a (preferred walk-on offer), his eyes lit up,” Liner said. “He does have the raw ability to make that happen. He’ll need to put on some weight and there’s going to be things he needs to do once he gets there, but he will do those things.”
Scott said he draws inspiration from fellow Greenwood High graduate DJ Swearinger, who played for the Gamecocks before entering the NFL.
“DJ Swearinger has been an inspiration on my life,” Scott said. “He came out of Greenwood High School and so will I.”