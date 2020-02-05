Greenwood High senior Dorothy Anna Russell, a three-time Index-Journal Player of the Year in girls swimming, will continue her swimming career at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.
Russell said she is excited to continue swimming in college because of how much she loves the sport.
“It feels really good,” Russell said. “Swimming’s basically been my whole life. I’m really glad I can continue swimming.”
Russell qualified for the state meet in girls swimming her junior and senior years at Greenwood.
Greenwood coach Amy Weiser said Russell has been a leader of the program throughout her time as an Eagle.
“We’re all really proud of her,” Weiser said. “Obviously, we’re going to miss her and we wish her the best of luck. Dorothy Anna swims year-round and on more than one team and it’s her hard work and dedication that put her where she is.”