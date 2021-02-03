Greenwood senior Bryson Peppers anchored the Eagles’ offensive line in 2020, helping the team to revitalize its running game and share a Region 2-4A title.
Peppers is headed to The Citadel next year, after signing Wednesday. Wednesday meant the realization of a goal Peppers has aimed for over the past year.
“It’s my dream school,” Peppers said. “There’s not any place I would rather be.”
Peppers intended to go to The Citadel for academics or football, and the opportunity to join the Bulldogs’ football team presented itself when Greenwood assistant coach Chandler Rearden’s former O-line coach at Lenoir-Rhyne moved to The Citadel.
“We’re excited for Bryson with what he’s going to do at The Citadel,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “I think he’s going to do really great there.”
Peppers will join the Bulldogs without an athletic scholarship. He is planning to study construction engineering.
“I’m looking forward to working my way up,” Peppers said. “And I’m ready to get a good degree. The Citadel is like a brotherhood, a big family.”