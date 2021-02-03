Greenwood High senior Micah Tate signed during Wednesday’s National Signing Day to play softball at USC Salkahatchie.
“The people, the commitment and the bond we all had. It was great,” Tate said of what she will remember about playing at Greenwood High.
Tate said she looks forward to the small-town feel of USC Salkahatchie, and she will fit into the team.
“It’s a small town and I like how small they are,” Tate said. “The teachers will know me by name. They’re like a family there.”
The 2020 spring sports seasons were canceled once the coronavirus pandemic spread into the country. Luckily for Tate, it appears the spring 2021 season will go ahead with some changes.
“It was tough at first, but now that we get to come out and play, even though we have to wear masks, it’s great,” Tate said.