It wasn’t until his junior year that Brett Durham began playing for Greenwood Christian’s football team, but he continued to develop and enjoyed a breakout year in his senior season.
Durham, a fullback and linebacker for the Hawks, took on an increased role this past season and set the tone for Greenwood Christian’s physical style with his toughness and competitiveness.
Durham rushed for a team-high 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. He also made 78 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.
On Wednesday, Durham took the next step in his career when he signed to play football at Newberry.
“This means everything to me,” Durham said. “I love everything about that school. I’m thankful for all the opportunities that I’ve got ahead of me.”
Durham started at Greenwood High, but transferred to Greenwood Christian after his sophomore year.
“This place has taught me everything,” Durham said. “It’s taught me how to be a man and deal with situations the right way, the way God would want me to do it.”
Newberry plans to use Durham as a linebacker, but he could also see time in the backfield.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said Durham’s versatility will help him at the next level. Doolittle added that he’s proud of how far Durham has come in his two years at the school.
“I’m extremely happy for him,” Doolittle said. “He’s a tough kid and he’s worked very hard for us. He came here from a very good football program, so he knew how to play football. But a lot of the growth that we’ve seen in him has also been academically and socially and spiritually. We’ve seen a lot of maturity and growth in him.”