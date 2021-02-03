Eric Stevens was always a steady force on Emerald’s offensive line.
The 6-foot-3, 350-plus pound lineman helped power an improving Vikings offense that made significant strides in 2020.
Stevens will now become part of another rebuild after signing Wednesday to join Erskine’s football program. Stevens signed at Next Level Fitness, where he has trained with Jamar “Hoot” Crawford.
“I’m 110% committed to them and I’m ready to give them all I’ve got,” Stevens said. “I’m not going to short them. They’re going to get everything I’ve got, every single play. It felt like home. Coach (Shap) Boyd’s spirit about the program made me realize that’s where I want to be.”
Erskine will make its return to the field for the first time in 70 years this month when it travels to face Barton on Feb. 27.
The Fleet, who have been practicing for almost two years, were unable to play in the fall after several teams on their schedule opted for a spring sports season.
Erskine will host Shorter on March 13 in its first home game at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
Stevens said he’s looking forward to staying close to home and watching the Fleet play in Greenwood this upcoming spring season.
“It’s going to be good,” Stevens said. “I’m ready to watch the starters and watch how they play so I can hopefully come in and do the same thing.”