Wherever Cameron Gordon decided to play college football, he knew Next Level Fitness was the place he wanted to celebrate the moment.
“I put my blood, sweat and tears in here,” Gordon said. “This is where it all started. I’m here more than I’m at home. It just feels great signing at a place I consider home with all my brothers here with me.”
Gordon, a four-year standout on Emerald’s defensive line, signed for Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday night at Next Level Fitness, where he has trained with Jamar “Hoot” Crawford.
Gordon said he credits a lot of his development to his work with Crawford at the gym. He got in shape and made a lifestyle change that helped him become one of Emerald’s strongest players.
During his time with Emerald, Gordon was the vocal leader for a stout Vikings defense. He had 36 tackles with two for loss, four sacks, four quarterback pressures and one safety this past season.
“I would give anything back to Emerald and that program because they were always there for me,” Gordon said. “We had some ups and downs, but it’s great to see how we’re growing again. Emerald’s going to be something special real soon. I gave them my all, and I can’t wait to see them keep growing.”
After a long recruiting process that included interest from several colleges, Gordon said he’s thankful to join Lenoir-Rhyne and is looking forward to seeing how the program keeps building.
“All of this doesn’t mean anything until you put pen to paper and make it official, so it feels great to finally have it,” Gordon said. “I just love the fact that I’m going to a great home at Lenoir-Rhyne, a place where I feel like we can compete for a national championship. This is a special day for me.”