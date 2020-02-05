Former Emerald football coach and current athletic director Tim McMahon couldn't be more satisfied with the final Vikings player he'll send to the next level.
Emerald's Bryson Jones, a standout offensive lineman during his years with the Vikings, signed Wednesday with The Citadel.
"He's what a student-athlete should be in all areas," McMahon said. "This one is very special. He's played a lot of football for us and always led by example. I loved the way he went about his business as a teammate, as a student. We're going to miss Bryson Jones. The school's really going to miss him."
Jones, an All-Lakelands selection, was Emerald’s highest-graded offensive lineman and recorded 18 knockdowns this past season.
Jones said The Citadel felt like a strong fit for him because of the triple-option offense the Bulldogs run. Emerald began the 2019 season using a triple-option.
"I feel like I can fit in that offense very well," Jones said. "This just means a lot. I've been working for this moment for a while and it's always been a dream of mine to play college ball."
Jones plans to major in business, marketing or psychology.