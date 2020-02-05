Bryson Jones.jpg
Emerald's Bryson Jones signed Wednesday with The Citadel. Front row, from left, are Duane Jones, Bryson, Lashonda Jones and Minnie Yeldell. Back row are Jemika Thrash, Bradlee Jones, Bria Jones, Geneva Jones and Jennifer Cunningham.  

 Wesley Dotson | INDEX-JOURNAL

Former Emerald football coach and current athletic director Tim McMahon couldn't be more satisfied with the final Vikings player he'll send to the next level. 

Emerald's Bryson Jones, a standout offensive lineman during his years with the Vikings, signed Wednesday with The Citadel. 

"He's what a student-athlete should be in all areas," McMahon said. "This one is very special. He's played a lot of football for us and always led by example. I loved the way he went about his business as a teammate, as a student. We're going to miss Bryson Jones. The school's really going to miss him." 

Jones, an All-Lakelands selection, was Emerald’s highest-graded offensive lineman and recorded 18 knockdowns this past season.

Jones said The Citadel felt like a strong fit for him because of the triple-option offense the Bulldogs run. Emerald began the 2019 season using a triple-option. 

"I feel like I can fit in that offense very well," Jones said. "This just means a lot. I've been working for this moment for a while and it's always been a dream of mine to play college ball."

Jones plans to major in business, marketing or psychology.   

Contact sports writer Wesley Dotson at 864-943-2530 or follow him on Twitter @WesleyPDotson.