DUE WEST — Dixie senior Dawson Glenn will leave Dixie knowing he’s part of the Hornets’ history forever.
Glenn, who quarterbacked Dixie in last season’s Upper State run, signed Wednesday to play football at Presbyterian College.
When asked about his best memory at Dixie, Glenn’s mind went straight to last year’s playoff success. It was the first time Dixie’s football team had reached the Upper State final since 1993.
“Without a doubt last year, the run we had,” Glenn said. “That season, it was special. I made some bonds with some guys that will last forever. We did something that hadn’t been done in a long time and that was really special.”
Glenn was an All-Lakelands selection for the second straight season this fall, in which he played running back and linebacker. He was also a North/South selection and recorded more than 100 tackles.
Glenn said he chose Presbyterian because of its elite academic program, which balanced well with his desire to play football in college.
“I wasn’t really sure if I was going to play,” Glenn said. “PC came along and had a good offer. PC is a place I can get a good education and continue playing football at the same time. So it’s a good fit.”