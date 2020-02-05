ABBEVILLE — Conner Nickles knows his relationship with his father is special.
Not only has Conner grown up with Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles, he's been coached his whole life by the six-time state champion.
Conner sealed his future Wednesday by signing with The Citadel, and commented on his journey through high school with his father by his side.
"Some people would say that your dad’s hard on you, but I think he's been pretty fair throughout," Conner said. "I think it's made our bond tighter, because it's not something everybody gets to do. So it's like a better bond with you and your dad. I think it was good to have him there and we just made a good bond."
Conner was one of the team's leaders on an outstanding offensive line his senior year. He has also wrestled at Abbeville.
On his visit to The Citadel, Conner was excited by the level of the school and the football culture.
"Getting to go somewhere like Charleston and see how it is, they love football there," Conner said. "So just going to a really, really good place for football and having good coaches down there, I'm really looking forward to it."