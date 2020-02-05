SALUDA — When twin brothers Reagan Cherry and Hayden Cherry began their recruiting process, they knew they wanted to be a package deal for a potential football program.
They’ll have that opportunity at Presbyterian College.
Reagan and Hayden signed Wednesday to play football at Presbyterian.
“That was definitely our goal from the beginning to play together,” Reagan said. “Luckily, it didn’t take out too many options for either of us. Just to be able to play by my twin brother for the next four years is going to be awesome.”
The brothers were the leading tacklers for Saluda’s defense this past season. Reagan finished with 176 tackles and Hayden tallied 137.
They transferred to Saluda before the 2019-20 school year after starting at Ridge Spring-Monetta. Reagan and Cherry helped Saluda capture its first state title since 1963.
“We knew this was a really good team, and we feel like adding us was one of the final pieces to winning state,” Hayden said. “Now it’ll be a little double trouble in college.”
Saluda coach Stewart Young, a Presbyterian alum, offered Reagan and Hayden insight into the program and told them what to expect.
“I played under coach (Tommy) Spangler, who is still there,” Young said. “I just told them about how they get to be coached by the guy who coached me. It’s a great fit for those guys. Now I get to be a little more invested in my alma mater, because I’ve got two guys there. We’re excited for them.”