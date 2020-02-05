ABBEVILLE — Jamie Nickles calls it "The Wolf Connection."
Each year, Abbeville High sends at least one player to Newberry College's football program, and that tradition continued Wednesday when Panthers kicker Dylan Beauford and defensive lineman Carson Smith signed to play at Newberry.
Both valuable four-year players at Abbeville, Beauford and Smith plan to room together. They will join three players from Abbeville who are already on the roster.
"It seems like each and every year we get somebody to Newberry," Nickles said. "Their coach who recruits us has a great rapport with our kids and they just fall in love with him and the coaches there."
"We'll have a close connection there," Beauford said. "We'll get to know each other a little better and become closer."
Smith had offers from Carson-Newman and Mars Hill, among other Division II offers. He committed to Newberry on Jan. 29.
"It was pretty stressful, I had a lot of schools that I liked. I wish I could have played for every single one of them," Smith said. "But I had to make a decision and chose Newberry because it felt like a family."
Beauford chose Newberry over North Carolina Central, among other junior college and Division II offers. Like Smith, he also liked Newberry because of its proximity to home and family atmosphere.
Beauford was an All-Lakelands selection his last two years of high school.
"It feels like all my hard work has paid off," Beauford said. "Practicing out there in spring practices and summer practice. Practicing in 100 degrees and 30 degrees."
For Smith, who was an All-Lakelands selection this fall, the lessons he learned at Abbeville will stay with him through college.
"I learned a ton," Smith said. "All four years here have been a blessing and all those coaches taught me a lot about life and about football."