Greenwood senior wide receiver Ahmari Coats signed with Limestone College’s football team during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
After putting pen to paper while wearing a blue Limestone sweatshirt, Coats said he will have fond memories of playing at Greenwood High.
“The whole team is a family,” Coats said. “The teammates and coaches, they’ve been with me throughout the whole journey.”
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said Coats has untapped potential that can be worked toward at Limestone.
“Ahmari is an unbelievable kid and I think he is yet to even tap into his potential,” Liner said. “He’s a really good high school player but I think he can be a dominant player at the collegiate level. I don’t think I can forecast how good he can be.”
Throughout the 2020 season, Coats received multiple Division II offers. He said two visits helped solidify Limestone as the school for him.
“Coming up during the season, I started to get offers from Erskine, Newberry, Carson-Newman, Limestone and a couple more,” Coats said. “I had decided to choose Limestone. I thought that it would be a great fit for me. I love the coaches and my two visits were a great experience.”
Coats will join up with former GHS teammate Vince Coates on the roster at Limestone.
Coats is a two-time All-Lakelands player, and he made All-State in the 2020 season. Coats was Greenwood quarterback Jaylin Tolbert’s No. 1 target in 2020, and Coats had 12 receptions for four touchdowns. He averaged 27.1 yards per catch.