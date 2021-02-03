ABBEVILLE — Another standout on Abbeville’s offensive line is headed to The Citadel.
Davis Sutherland signed Wednesday to join the Bulldogs’ football program. Sutherland, a Shrine Bowl selection this past season, said The Citadel became the best choice for him because they showed consistent interest.
“I’m looking forward to the prestige of The Citadel, and their coaches have called me all the time,” Sutherland said. “They showed me the most love, so it was an easy decision to make.”
Running behind Sutherland this past season were two of the most productive running backs in the Lakelands, Navi Marshall and Tyrell Haddon. Haddon rushed for 400 yards on 47 attempts and seven touchdowns. He averaged 57 yards per game.
Marshall rushed for 382 yards on 37 carries with a 10-yard average per carry and five touchdowns.
Sutherland said he talked with former Abbeville offensive lineman Connor Nickles throughout his recruiting process. Nickles just finished his freshman season at The Citadel.
“Conner’s already down there, so he told me everything about the program and the school,” Sutherland said. “It’s something I’m really interested in, especially for after college and after football.”