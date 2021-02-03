ABBEVILLE — Martico Jackson is hopeful a year of exposure at a post-graduate prep school will ultimately help him get to the next level.
Jackson signed Wednesday to join the Georgia Knights Prep Academy, which won the CAIA national championship this past season.
“I’m hoping we can win another national championship, I can get my grades up and I can get to the next level,” Jackson said.
Jackson helped lead Abbeville to three state championships during his high school career. He made the All-Lakelands team as a junior, rushing for 958 yards on 112 carries and scoring eight touchdowns.
The Gwinnet-based prep school has a track record of helping its players land football scholarships from colleges.
Jackson said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to entice other colleges with his ability.
“They like to work just like Abbeville does,” Jackson said. “It’s a good program to go to. I’m ready to get down there.”