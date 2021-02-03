ABBEVILLE — Demetrius Harris, one of the most imposing figures on Abbeville’s defensive line, signed Wednesday to join South Caroline State’s program.
“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Harris said. “A lot of hard work and a lot of praying to God went into this, and that found me a good home. I’m ready to get to work.”
The 6-foot-4, 300-plus pound Harris made 14 tackles this past season as he anchored a stout Abbeville defensive line.
Harris said he thinks South Carolina State will be a perfect fit for his playing style.
“They’re hard-nosed, just like me,” Harris said. “They like to play how I play, and they have the mentality to go all in. That’s what I wanted and that’s the type of place I wanted to be.”
Harris made strides in his senior season, making the All-Lakelands team for the first time as he capped his high school career with another state championship.
“It was a lot of hard work in the weight room and a lot of coaching,” Harris said. “Just a lot of maturity in general. It brought me to the person I am now.”