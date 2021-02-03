Harris signing.jpg
Abbeville’s Demetrius Harris signed Wednesday with South Carolina State’s football program. Bottom row, from left, are Tremaine Harris, Demetrius Harris and Amanda Truewell. Top row are Reginald Truewell, Karen Harris and Nina Lee.

 Wesley Dotson | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Demetrius Harris, one of the most imposing figures on Abbeville’s defensive line, signed Wednesday to join South Caroline State’s program.

“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Harris said. “A lot of hard work and a lot of praying to God went into this, and that found me a good home. I’m ready to get to work.”

The 6-foot-4, 300-plus pound Harris made 14 tackles this past season as he anchored a stout Abbeville defensive line.

Harris said he thinks South Carolina State will be a perfect fit for his playing style.

“They’re hard-nosed, just like me,” Harris said. “They like to play how I play, and they have the mentality to go all in. That’s what I wanted and that’s the type of place I wanted to be.”

Harris made strides in his senior season, making the All-Lakelands team for the first time as he capped his high school career with another state championship.

“It was a lot of hard work in the weight room and a lot of coaching,” Harris said. “Just a lot of maturity in general. It brought me to the person I am now.”

