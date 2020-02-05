ABBEVILLE — Demairis Hill and Ar’Darius Burton will team up next fall as lineman at Limestone College.
Hill and Burton signed to join the Saints during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremony at Abbeville High. Both were humbled by the opportunity to play college football.
“It feels great to go chase one of my dreams and go to Limestone,” Burton said. “... It was one of the few (offers) I had. It’s great. I love the coaches and it’s not that far from home.”
“It’s just like a dream come true,” Hill said. “It’s actually real, about the dream coming true and you just see more than what you think you could get. From my offers, I feel like they have the best potential for my education and playing football.”
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said Hill is a rising star because last fall was his first full season starting on Abbeville’s defensive line.
Nickles said Burton did an excellent job anchoring the Panthers’ line, plugging the A gap on defense.
“It’s great to have one of my teammates from high school to be there for me,” Burton said of Hill joining him at Limestone. Burton said he’ll miss his teammates and coaches at Abbeville, plus the pregame ritual of walking down the steps at Hite Stadium.
Hill said he looks forward to continuing to build a Limestone program that hired coach Brian Turk before last season.
“Limestone already has that foundation,” Hill said. “They have better facilities. They’re always expanding and building a team and they have relationships with families and student-athletes.”