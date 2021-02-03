ABBEVILLE — After a challenging recruiting process, Luke Evans is grateful to be joining a Coastal Carolina program coming off its most successful season in school history.
“They’re on the rise and they’re building,” Evans said. “I’m ready to come in and get some hard work in and try to get some playing time. Hard work goes far, so hopefully I can become a big part of the program.”
Evans signed Wednesday with the Chanticleers, who posted their first undefeated regular season in program history and made their first-ever bowl game appearance in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl this past season.
Evans, who developed a reputation for his hard hits and intensity, logged 69 tackles and one fumble return for a touchdown in 2020. He received a few preferred walk-on offers from colleges before landing an offer from Coastal Carolina.
“(The recruiting process) had been difficult after being told I was undersized,” Evans said. “For them to give me an opportunity to come and play was a big deal.”
Evans and Cruz Temple became one of the best linebacking duos in Class 2A over the past two seasons. They spearheaded a Panthers defense that shut out seven of their 11 opponents this season.
Evans said he thinks the strides he made the last two seasons at Abbeville ultimately helped him land at Coastal Carolina.
“My junior and senior years were just about working harder and being a standout making tackles,” Evans said. “The accomplishments we made as a team helped show that I could still play at the next level.”