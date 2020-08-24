Football games are back in parts of the country, and they’ll be played again in South Carolina on Friday if everything goes as planned.
The first private school games in South Carolina are this Friday, and public school games are set to start in about a month. Seasons have been modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but SCISA decided to eliminate preseason scrimmages and plans on playing its full football schedule this fall.
And fans will be allowed.
SCISA’s plan to allow fans at athletic events was approved earlier this month by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
Gov. Henry McMaster is limiting stadiums and other venues to a maximum of 250 people or 50% of the posted occupancy, whichever is less — but exceptions can be made through an approval process.
Lakelands private-school football teams Greenwood Christian and Cambridge-Palmetto open their seasons this week at home. The Hawks will host Calhoun Academy, and the Cats will take on the Carolina Wildcats.
What social distancing guidelines will be in place at the games?
Masks must be worn at SCISA events while entering, exiting and moving around the venue. Once you’re seated and distanced away from other parties, those face coverings can be removed.
Seating is expected to be every other row in the stands, and the rows near walkways will be blocked off.
But it will be up to the schools to ensure safety measures are being followed by fans as football returns to the state.
High school football seasons are already underway in Tennessee, Alabama, Alaska and Utah. While the return of high school football seems to be largely successful so far, one high school athletic director did not take any chances regarding fans in the seats at a recent game.
At American Fork High School in Utah, athletic director Jeremy Lewis abruptly stepped onto the field last Thursday to address the crowd, pausing the game until proper social distancing measures and mask wearing was followed within the crowd.
SCISA already has hosted volleyball, swimming and cross country, as those seasons began last week. But in order for this to hopefully be a successful return, everyone must do their part and collectively follow the guidelines put in place when attending games.