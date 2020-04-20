There has been no pronouncement yet, but the resumption of the state’s high school spring sports season remains in serious doubt.
COVID-19 is still running largely unchecked throughout the country. And we know that asymptomatic carriers can transmit the disease.
It’s already April 20.
At the beginning of the month, the South Carolina High School League extended its suspension of spring sports until the end of April.
If the virus would somehow magically subside by then, there is still no way the season could resume on May 1. The SCHSL would likely require a couple weeks of practice. Schedules would need to be adjusted and competition would be extremely condensed. Officials would have to be rehired.
Many states have already canceled the rest of the school year. It seems likely a similar announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster is just a matter of time.
No school, no sports.
The logic just isn’t there. The final aspirations for this year’s seniors will likely be knocked out by a virus.
For now, South Carolina remains one of several states which have not outright canceled their spring sports. Among the others who have not canceled are Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana and West Virginia.
What impact could the virus have on the fall sports season?
There is a real possibility some form of social distancing will remain in effect through the summer. Will it be as strict a regimen as we are currently practicing?
That’s hard to say at this moment in time.
Football is a constant physical contact sport. While soccer and volleyball lack the same amount of contact as football, those seasons could also be in jeopardy.
Golf, tennis and cross country aren’t contact sports, but if schools are able to re-open in the fall, would the SCHSL allow all sports to go forward?
As each week begins, the uncertainty surrounding the spring and fall sports seasons looms even larger.
The hiatus has hopefully created a renewed appreciation for sports. They mean a lot to us. But this virus could change a lot of things about our society moving forward, and sports won’t be an exception.