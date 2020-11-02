Region titles have been claimed and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape with one week left to play in the regular season.
Here are a couple of takeaways from this past weekend’s high school football action.
Abbeville rolls through Region 1-2AHas there been a more dominant team in the state than Abbeville this season?
The Panthers won the region title Friday after cruising to a 48-0 win over Crescent. Abbeville improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 1-2A. The Panthers have scored 261 unanswered points in the region this season.
In fact, Abbeville has yet to allow a point to any region team, or any in-state team. The Panthers’ defense has been lights out all season, allowing just 21 points in a non-region win over highly touted Christ School of North Carolina.
Abbeville gets one final tune-up before the playoffs in a region matchup against Liberty before the Panthers begin their pursuit of a sixth straight state championship appearance.
Emerald gets big region winThe drought finally ended.
Emerald won its first region game in more than two years with a 28-14 victory over Broome last Wednesday. It’s an important sign of progress for a young Vikings team guided by first-year coach Tad DuBose.
With the victory, Emerald avoided going winless in the region for the second straight season and surpassed last season’s win total.
A big part of the turnaround has been Emerald’s resurgent offense in a version of the A-Bone formation. The Vikings have scored more points in six games (165) than they did in 10 games last season (90).
McCormick impresses on roadIt’s an annual game on the schedule that’s typically a tough matchup for the Chiefs.
This time around, McCormick was in complete control against nearby non-region foe Fox Creek.
McCormick rolled to a 52-22 win Friday behind another strong showing from its potent offense. The Class 1A Chiefs, who lost their last seven games against the Class 3A Predators, won this matchup for the first time since 2012.
McCormick earned the second and final playoff spot in Region 1-1A and has all the tools to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.
