It’s only mid-October, but the playoff picture is already beginning to take shape for Lakelands football teams.
Many Lakelands teams picked up pivotal region wins this past week, and some moved one step closer to their pursuit of region titles.
There were also plenty of standout individual performances in Week 4, which makes for arguably the most difficult Player of the Week selection so far this season.
Here are three takeaways from this past weekend’s high school football action.
Greenwood gets
big win on roadIn a crucial region game that all but decided whether it would make the playoffs, Greenwood rolled past Greenville in blowout fashion to lock up a playoff berth.
Greenwood dominated the clock with long drives and had two key fumble recoveries in the first quarter to make up for the miscues that resulted in last week’s loss to Greer.
The Eagles are second in the region and can only win the region if Greer loses to Laurens on Friday.
Emerald wins first game under DuBoseThe Vikings may have finally found their groove under first-year coach Tad DuBose.
Emerald snapped a 12-game losing streak and got DuBose his first win as a head coach after a 42-7 non-region victory over Wade Hampton (Varnville).
Emerald has made major strides offensively in the double-wing formation. In three games, the Vikings have already scored more points this season (110) than all of last season (90).
The win against Wade Hampton is an important building block for a rebuilding program. Emerald is 0-3 in region play but has been competitive against region foes. It had one-possession losses to Clinton and Woodruff.
After major struggles as a young team in 2019, Emerald seems headed in the right direction under DuBose.
McCormick in title hunt, Dixie improvingMcCormick might fall short of a region title for the second straight season, but it remains in the mix for the playoffs.
The Chiefs lost to Whitmire in triple overtime in last year’s Region 1-1A title game, but avenged that loss with a 45-6 win on homecoming.
McCormick sophomore A’Chean Durant, one of the best running backs in the Lakelands, racked up 210 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Suderian Harrison added a passing touchdown.
Southside Christian (3-0) leads the region after defeating McCormick (3-1) two weeks ago. To win the region title, McCormick would need to win its final region game against Ware Shoals, and Southside Christian would need to lose its final two region games against Ware Shoals and Whitmire.
Perhaps the biggest surprise in Region 1-1A is a young Dixie team currently in third place. After season-opening losses to McCormick and Southside Christian, Dixie has won two consecutive games against Calhoun Falls and rival Ware Shoals.
Dixie sophomore running back Hunter Satterfield and senior fullback Caleb Simpson lead an improved rushing attack. Satterfield scored all four of Dixie’s touchdowns in the win over Ware Shoals.