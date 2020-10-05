Several Lakelands teams continued region play this past Friday, and explosive offenses were on full display.
The first two weeks of the season have been shaky, with five area teams canceling or postponing games because of COVID-19 related issues. But on the field, many Lakelands teams are off to strong region starts.
Here are three takeaways from Week 2 of the high school football season:
Greenwood keeps rollingThe Eagles are off to a fast start under first-year coach Chris Liner. Greenwood improved to 2-0 after another strong performance on the ground.
Four different players scored rushing touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Eastside. Jaylin Tolbert eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive game, and Chris Simmons scored a team-best two touchdowns.
The win was Greenwood’s second in Region 2-4A.
Abbeville dominates
in shutout winThe Panthers made that look easy.
Woodland came into the matchup with a highly touted up-tempo offense, but Abbeville’s defense wreaked havoc in a 56-0 win. The Panthers took advantage of six Woodland turnovers and racked up 439 yards of total offense.
Abbeville’s running-back-by-committee approach has been strong. For the second consecutive game, at least six different Panthers scored rushing touchdowns.
Navi Marshall led the way against Woodland, becoming the team’s first running back to rush for more than100 yards in a game this season.
Young McCormick team
keeps impressingStandout underclassmen lead a McCormick offense that’s one of the best in Class 1A.
The Chiefs cruised past Calhoun Falls in a 56-6 win, the team’s second consecutive victory to open the season.
McCormick has already scored 101 points in two games. The Chiefs opened the season with a 45-6 home win over Dixie.
Sophomore quarterback Suderian Harrison and sophomore running back A’Chean Durant have shined on offense. Freshman running back Kenyan Morton is another underclassman that has burst onto the scene for the Chiefs.
Morton scored two touchdowns in his debut.
As long as its offense keeps rolling, McCormick figures to be a top contender out of Region 1-1A.