SCISA football has taken center stage to open the fall sports season, and the games have provided glimpses into what Friday nights might look like when public school games begin Sept. 25.
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association eliminated preseason scrimmages and will attempt to play a 10-week schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season has survived the first two weeks. Here are three takeaways from Week 2.
GCS, Cambridge-Palmetto rollGreenwood Christian and Cambridge-Palmetto couldn’t have asked for better starts to their seasons. Both teams improved to 2-0 after dominant wins on Friday.
The 8-man Cambridge-Palmetto team rolled to a 50-0 home win over the Augusta Eagles. It’s the Cats’ best start under coach David Myers, who took over the team in 2019.
Cambridge-Palmetto scored a team-best 66 points in its season-opening win over the Carolina Wildcats, but its defense led the way in Week 2.
The Cats kept the Eagles at less than 100 total yards and recorded three interceptions. Aaron Hegler had a monster game game defensively. He had four sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown in the final seconds before halftime.
After a season-opening win at home, Greenwood Christian hit the road to face rival Spartanburg Christian and cruised to a 41-13 win.
The Hawks lost a four-year lineman to injury early and trailed 13-7 midway through the second quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
The victory gave Greenwood Christian its fourth consecutive win over non-region foe Spartanburg Christian.
Hawks trio lead way on offenseGreenwood Christian lost its leading rusher, passer and receiver from a year ago, but the Hawks haven’t skipped a beat offensively.
Three juniors have been key to Greenwood Christian’s early offensive success.
Running back Cale Mack rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Spartanburg Christian. He already has 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns (one receiving) this season.
Quarterback Peyton Moore has been steady under center. He has completed 15 of 21 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Fullback/wide receiver Ethan Connor has seven catches for 142 yards and a rushing touchdown. He’s been another consistent option out of the backfield and out wide for the Hawks.
Cats’ offense runs rampantCoach David Myers calls it a “three-headed monster.”
The trio of quarterback Ethan Myers and running backs Jonah Spate and James Austin has powered the Cats’ explosive offense to 116 points in two games.
Myers, Austin and Spate have all seen time at quarterback and in the backfield for Cambridge-Palmetto. Charles Price is another versatile option who has been productive under center and out wide.
And Cambridge-Palmetto’s stout offensive line has certainly helped paved the way for big plays.
David Myers, an Abbeville native, learned most of what he knows about coaching football from playing at Abbeville and coaching at Wright Middle School. He’s implemented the same type of run-heavy system with which Abbeville won four straight state titles.
It has the Cats off to an excellent start this season.