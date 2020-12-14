Basketball season is off to a rapid start for teams in the Lakelands.
Crosstown rivals Greenwood and Emerald have played multiple times in the opening two weeks of the season, with the boys teams facing each other twice and the girls teams playing once.
Emerald’s boys basketball team is preparing for a busy stretch this week as it gets set to play three games in five school days. Meanwhile, some teams in the Lakelands have already begun region play.
As the winter break approaches, here are some early takeaways from the high school hoops season.
Greenwood boys get big winsLate-game poise has powered Greenwood to its two wins against Emerald this season.
The Eagles have remained strong defensively and are spearheaded offensively by standout senior Dalen Boyles, whose clutch shots down the stretch led to his team’s two wins against the Vikings.
Greenwood will finish the year 2020 on the road against Aiken before beginning region play next month at home against Greenville. With the depth they have this season, the Eagles could be a serious threat in Region 2-4A.
Emerald girls find another starTwo seasons ago, Quadijah Moore powered Emerald to an Upper State title appearance. Last season, Lauren Livingston led the Vikings in all facets.
Now it appears it’s Kendahl Spearman’s turn to lead the team, despite only being in her sophomore season.
Spearman scored a career-best 34 points in a win over Greenwood last week, and she’s led Emerald in scoring in two of the team’s three games. After playing her freshman season at Greenwood, Spearman transferred to Emerald and has already taken on a much larger offensive role.
Spearman has the potential to become one of the best players in the Lakelands in the coming years. She seems to only be scratching the surface thus far.
Saluda girls keep rollingAfter making an appearance in the Upper State title game last season, Saluda hasn’t missed a beat this season.
The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start behind the play of reigning Index-Journal Player of the Year Kalisha Hill and a strong supporting cast.
Saluda dominated last season, suffering just one regular-season loss to Class 5A Lexington. The Tigers lost just one player to graduation, and although it has moved regions, Saluda has its sights set on a return to at least the Upper State championship this season.