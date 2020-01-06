With region play set to get started this week for all Lakelands basketball teams, here are some takeaways from the season so far.
Greenwood, Abbeville boys have plenty of depthGreenwood senior Alex Cunningham leads the charge for the Eagles this season, but when he missed two games with the flu around Christmas, other players proved they can step up.
Sophomore guard Hampton Schoch was a consistent perimeter threat during the Emerald City Classic Christmas tournament, making 12 3-pointers in Greenwood’s three games. He led the team in scoring in two of those games.
Dalen Boyles and Jadakiss Evans have also been key offensive contributors for the Eagles, scoring in double figures in most of the team’s games. Greenwood’s deep bench also gives it plenty of options on the offensive end.
Abbeville has displayed its ability to use its depth and sharpshooting to win games. Titus Paul and Kionte Garner are the Panthers’ biggest threats from deep, and J.D. Moore and Jhalyn Shuler are also consistent scorers.
Emerald, McCormick,
Saluda girls off to fast startsAfter making a run to the Upper State championship game last season, Emerald has continued its strong play this season despite losing star player Quadijah Moore to graduation.
The Vikings are taking a 6-2 record into region play behind steady contributions from Lauren Livingston and Keonna Hankinson. T’Kaira Watson is another key leader for the Vikings, and Amari Goodman has emerged as a consistent perimeter threat.
McCormick (5-2) and Saluda (4-1) are the other top girls teams in the Lakelands, and they’re led by standout players who make an impact in all areas of the game.
McCormick senior Jordan Brown has carried the offensive load for the majority of her years with the Chiefs, while Saluda junior Kalisha Hill continues to make a steady impact for the Tigers.
Both teams also have strong supporting casts, which will be key in their pursuits of another deep playoff run.
Emerald, Saluda boys still trying to find grooveSaluda’s Dallan Wright was last year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year, but he’s gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season. Wright missed the first four games of the season to recover from the football season’s workload.
The Tigers won the state title on Dec. 6. The following Monday and Tuesday, Saluda’s basketball team had its first two games.
Wright will be key factor as Saluda tries to bounce back from last season’s disappointing third-place finish in Region 2-2A. Saluda will play in a tough region against Abbeville, Ninety Six and Silver Bluff.
Wright and the Tigers seem to be heading into the right direction. Saluda lost its first four games of the season without Wright. The Tigers are now 3-5 after an encouraging showing in the Emerald City Classic.
As for Emerald, it has gotten off to a brutal 2-9 start in non-region play, with its only wins coming against Class 1A Calhoun Falls and McCormick. After the season-opening win over Calhoun Falls, Emerald suffered a six-game losing streak.
Juniors Shep Forrester and Zacoyeis Elmore have carried the offensive load, but finding more contributions from others will be key for the Vikings as they enter region play against Mid-Carolina on Friday.